Hudson: “You can’t predict anything”

Ofner is looking forward to the Parisian ashes

Austria's tennis ace Sebastian Ofner is also looking forward to the Olympic adventure. Two tournaments (Hamburg, Kitzbühel) on clay await him in the run-up to the Games to ensure he has the best possible preparation. Ofi" was able to show off his skills at the last two French Open, so there is also a lot possible at the Olympic tournament.



Also featured in the video interview in our first part: Marlene Jahl (teakwondo), Benny Wizani (trampoline gymnast), Tim Wafler and Maximilian Schmidbauer (both track cycling).