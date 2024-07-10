Provincial government
Waiting for Salzburg’s plan for integration
The black-blue government wants to present new measures soon. Changes have already been made to asylum accommodation. In future, there will be more smaller quarters.
Four out of ten Austrians think that integration in Austria is not working. Gang wars like the one in Vienna do little to promote acceptance. Even if the number of asylum seekers has fallen significantly in the past year. The Salzburg state government also sees a need for action on integration and has already set out the direction of integration for the next five years in its agreement from last year. Among other things, the focus is to be placed on learning the German language. Svazek only wants to promote measures that bring measurable success.
Without qualifications such as learning German, benefits should be withdrawn.
Marlene Svazek, FPÖ-Chefin und Landesrätin für Integration
With these statements, Svazek immediately infuriates Martina Berthold (Greens), because she has just cut off funding for an integration project for young people created by the Greens, which was aimed precisely at this problematic group. For Berthold, integration must take place right from the start. "We decided that back then with Integration Minister Sebastian Kurz."
Small quarters should facilitate integration
For the Salzburg People's Party, one thing is clear: those who are here must be integrated first before new migrants come to the country.
Integration is needed right from the start. German is the basis for integration and the labor market.
Martina Berthold, Klubvorsitzende der Salzburger Grünen
Josef Schwaiger (ÖVP), the provincial councillor responsible for asylum accommodation, has now taken a new direction. "We now have the opportunity to do this because there are only a few refugees here at the moment," says Schwaiger. In future, they are to be divided into many small quarters - a total of 2,500 people are to be given a place. "This has many advantages in terms of social connections, clubs and much more. It's easier in the villages," the Provincial Councillor is convinced.
We now have the opportunity to change the system to smaller quarters.
Josef Schwaiger (ÖVP), zuständig für die Asylquartiere
German would also be learned much more quickly, which in turn is a prerequisite for integration and the job market. Interesting: Schwaiger sees large waves of refugees every ten years. So the next one is coming soon.
By then, space must be found for 4500 people. 1000 are to be accommodated in the existing large quarters, 2500 in small quarters. The state is currently securing land for the remaining 1,000 so that container villages can be set up if necessary. "There is a similar system in Vorarlberg and acceptance is high there," explains Schwaiger.
