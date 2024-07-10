Waiting for Salzburg’s plan for integration

Four out of ten Austrians think that integration in Austria is not working. Gang wars like the one in Vienna do little to promote acceptance. Even if the number of asylum seekers has fallen significantly in the past year. The Salzburg state government also sees a need for action on integration and has already set out the direction of integration for the next five years in its agreement from last year. Among other things, the focus is to be placed on learning the German language. Svazek only wants to promote measures that bring measurable success.