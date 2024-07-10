Where to enjoy the most dignified vacation in Burgenland

The hand-picked team from the specialist magazine Falstaff has sent its experts out for the fourth time to assess the quality of more than 1200 hotels in Austria, Germany, South Tyrol and Switzerland. "Every year, the hotel industry becomes more diverse and innovative. When selecting and evaluating the crème de la crème, every little detail was taken into account - after all, it is these special subtleties that distinguish a good hotel from a great one," says Falstaff Travel editor Nadine Tschiderer.