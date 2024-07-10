Vorteilswelt
Where to enjoy the most dignified vacation in Burgenland

Nachrichten
10.07.2024 09:00

Falstaff magazine has once again rated the top hotels in Austria. The Scheiblhofers from Andau are right at the top.

The hand-picked team from the specialist magazine Falstaff has sent its experts out for the fourth time to assess the quality of more than 1200 hotels in Austria, Germany, South Tyrol and Switzerland. "Every year, the hotel industry becomes more diverse and innovative. When selecting and evaluating the crème de la crème, every little detail was taken into account - after all, it is these special subtleties that distinguish a good hotel from a great one," says Falstaff Travel editor Nadine Tschiderer.

2nd place goes to the Vila Vita Pannonia in Pamhagen
2nd place goes to the Vila Vita Pannonia in Pamhagen
(Bild: Vila Vita Pressefotos)

The hotels were judged according to the criteria of ambience, rooms, wellness, service, cuisine and location. Three hotels in Austria achieved the maximum score of 100 points: the Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol in Telfs, the Naturhotel Forsthofgut in Leogang and the Park Hyatt Vienna in Vienna.

Scheiblhofer The Resort was awarded 96 Falstaff points, the maximum of 6 stars and the rating "Excellent". The Andau-based hotel was thus able to defend its top position as the best hotel in Burgenland.

Top destination in southern Burgenland: the Hotel &amp; Spa Larimar in Stegersbach
Top destination in southern Burgenland: the Hotel &amp; Spa Larimar in Stegersbach
(Bild: Schulter Christian)
Adults-only wellness hotel: Falkensteiner Balance Resort in Stegersbach
Adults-only wellness hotel: Falkensteiner Balance Resort in Stegersbach
(Bild: Huber Patrick)

The Vila Vita Pannonia in Pamhagen (94 points), the Falkensteiner Balance Resort in Stegersbach (94), the Hotel Reiters Supreme in Bad Tatzmannsdorf (93) and the Hotel & Spa Larimar in Stegersbach (92) all earned an "Outstanding" and 5 stars.

Atmospheric ambience: Hotel Reiters Supreme in Bad Tatzmannsdorf
Atmospheric ambience: Hotel Reiters Supreme in Bad Tatzmannsdorf
(Bild: Jenni Koller for Reiters Reserve Supreme)

"The Falstaff Hotel Guide 2024 is a source of inspiration for connoisseurs looking for the extraordinary. Detailed ratings and descriptions make it a must-have for quality-conscious travelers," says Falstaff publisher Wolfgang Rosam.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Harald Schume
Harald Schume
