Program for young people: affordable housing and doing good

One of around 50 young people in training is 26-year-old Anja B. "The people here are so much fun," says Anja enthusiastically. For a monthly rent of just 256.13 euros for a room in a double apartment or 408.68 euros for a single apartment, the young residents spend 25 hours a month doing voluntary work. They support the senior citizens in their everyday lives, go for walks with them, drink coffee together or have nice conversations. "There are so many lovely people here and most of them really wanted to spend time with me," she says. The senior citizens also really appreciate the young residents. "There could be more young people living here to bring in a breath of fresh air," says Karl Reiter, a resident of Augarten House.