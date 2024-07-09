Drama in South Africa
Tourist killed by elephant in national park
A tourist from Spain was killed by an elephant in a national park in South Africa. According to the police, the 43-year-old man had got out of his car in the Pilanesberg National Park northwest of Johannesburg to photograph the herd. One of the animals attacked the man and trampled him to death.
The Spaniard was reportedly traveling in a private car with his fiancée and two other women in the approximately 50,000-hectare national park on Sunday.
When they spotted four elephants, including a baby elephant, the man got out of the car and approached the herd to take photos. "The elephants attacked and killed him," said police spokesman Sabata Mokgwabone.
Tourists are unaware of the danger
Pieter Nel from the National Parks and Tourism Authority in North West Province said the lead cow of the elephant herd had become "agitated" when the man approached her. It is "normal" for elephants to "defend their young". "Many tourists are not aware of the danger and do not know how dangerous these animals can be," he added.
The other occupants of the car, who are all from Johannesburg, were unharmed, according to the police.
Elephant attacks occur again and again in South Africa. In 2021, a suspected poacher was trampled to death by elephants in the famous Kruger National Park. Visitors to the parks are therefore advised to always stay in their cars and keep the windows closed.
