Teammates amazed
The “strange moments” of Bayern new signing Olise
Michael Olise has made a name for himself in the Premier League with irresistible dribbles and goals, but also with "strange moments" when celebrating goals. His old team-mates are still puzzling over why he doesn't celebrate some of his goals.
It seems to depend a little on his mood as to whether Olise celebrates one of his goals or not. At least that's how Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner and his team-mates experienced it. The young Frenchman celebrated some of his goals with exuberance, while for others he simply strolled back to the center circle afterwards.
A peculiarity that has accompanied the 22-year-old throughout his career. His former Reading team-mate Michael Morrison explained: "We never really found out why. He could never give us an answer, but he's just different, a special player."
"They come to the stadium for him"
At the same time, Morrison also explained that Olise sometimes celebrates every goal in training, beaming with joy. In Munich, meanwhile, those in charge probably don't care whether he celebrates his goals or not. What is more important is that he maintains his goal threat and thus gives new impetus to an offense that has often stuttered recently.
In the past Premier League season, he scored ten goals in 19 games. "The fans will come to the stadium for players like Michael Olise," promised sporting director Christoph Freund at the Frenchman's presentation. The transfer fee is around 60 million euros including bonuses. Media representatives can also look forward to unconventional moments from the Frenchman in Munich. After his first goal for Palace, when asked how he felt about the situation, he replied succinctly: "Wilfried Zaha passed the ball to me. Shot it. Scored."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.