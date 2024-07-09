State of Carinthia paid 31 invoices twice!

Speaking of digitalization: companies have the option of sending e-invoices to the state via the federal government's company service portal. Otherwise, invoices are received by the state by post in paper form. Of the 800 samples checked, only 147 receipts (18.4 percent) were e-invoices. "We recommend the mandatory transmission of e-invoices to the state. The federal government has already had this obligation since 2014," says Günter Bauer, Director of the State Court of Audit. This would speed up administrative processes and improve transparency.