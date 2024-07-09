Broken trolleybus line
Truck wrong turn: US military pays for damage
Stuck US truck, military cargo and risk of explosion: on February 26th, scenes from a second-rate thriller unfolded in Salzburg, but they were real. One thing is certain: the US military will pay for the damage caused by the errant journey of American soldiers!
There was great excitement in Salzburg on the afternoon of February 26 this year: a US military convoy got stuck in a highway underpass in Salzburg-Liefering. As two trucks were transporting military goods, including explosives, from a NATO country in the south towards Germany for a major exercise, there was even a risk of explosion.
Western highway cordoned off over a large area
The police, fire department, military police and others immediately cordoned off the Westautobahn, resulting in a long traffic jam and many huge question marks. It was probably one of the most bizarre incidents on national territory so far this year.
Wrong turn
On February 26, everything went wrong with the thousands of authorized foreign military transports that pass through Austria every year. Instead of continuing on the Tauern highway towards Germany, the three-vehicle troop took a wrong turn just before Salzburg.
The wrong turn led to the mishap in Salzburg-Liefering - and caused a lot of damage. Salzburg AG initially estimates the damage to the trolleybus service at around 100,000 euros.
3000 euros in accommodation costs
In addition, there are around 3000 euros in accommodation costs for the US soldiers in the Schwarzenberg barracks, as a parliamentary question by Christian Hafenecker (FPÖ) has revealed.
According to the Ministry of Defense and Salzburg AG, the US military will now have to pay for this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
