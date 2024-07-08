Liste Fritz wants insight into the Venetbahn deal

"We want the facts"

The role of the state government also needs to be examined. "We don't give a damn about the many rumors circulating, we want facts on the table. Has money from the state been promised or already flowed in connection with this deal in the form of needs-based allocations, subsidies or other things? As this is taxpayers' money, they have a right to know what is happening with their money," says Sint, insisting on greater transparency.