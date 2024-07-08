"More transparency"
Liste Fritz wants insight into the Venetbahn deal
As is well known, the Pletzer Group saved the Venetbahn in Zams at the last minute. The renowned family of entrepreneurs from the Unterland region has been in charge since May 1st and wants to get the traditional railroad back on track. The opposition Liste Fritz now wants an insight into the deal and has submitted a written parliamentary question.
Anton Pletzer is the sole director of Venet Bergbahnen AG. At his request, former governor Günther Platter has taken over the chairmanship of the supervisory board, the other members are Friedl Eberl (Pletzer Group), the mayors LA Benedikt Lentsch (Zams) and Herbert Mayer (Landeck) as well as TVB chairman Konrad Geiger, entrepreneur Rainer Haag and lawyer Roswitha Seekirchner.
Pletzer is the 80 percent owner, the municipalities of Landeck, Zams and TVB Tirol West still have to contribute a total of 10.5 million euros - this was agreed in a "Letter of Intent".
26 questions to the head of the province and the provincial council
The region is naturally delighted that the Venetbahn has been saved, especially as it would have been closed without Pletzer. But 50 kilometers further east, in the Innsbruck Landhaus, not everyone sees it that way. "After some citizens approached us with unanswered questions and criticism regarding the takeover of Venet Bergbahnen AG by Pletzer Beteiligungsgesellschaft, we submitted a 26-question written parliamentary inquiry to Governor Anton Mattle and Tourism Councillor Mario Gerber," explains Liste Fritz Club Chairman Markus Sint.
Anyone who is to release millions of taxpayers' money must be familiar with all the documents and know exactly what they are getting into.
Liste Fritz-Klubobmann Markus Sint
Sint is particularly interested in the exact content of the "Letter of Intent". Are the local councillors in Landeck and Zams and the committee of the Tirol West Tourism Association even fully aware of it? "Anyone who is to release millions of taxpayers' money must be familiar with all the documents and know exactly what they are getting into," emphasizes Sint.
"We want the facts"
The role of the state government also needs to be examined. "We don't give a damn about the many rumors circulating, we want facts on the table. Has money from the state been promised or already flowed in connection with this deal in the form of needs-based allocations, subsidies or other things? As this is taxpayers' money, they have a right to know what is happening with their money," says Sint, insisting on greater transparency.
