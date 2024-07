Wolff on Hamilton: “Red doesn’t suit him”

Lewis Hamilton can still do it, the record-breaking world champion showed with his flawless drive in Silverstone that there is no rust on him. He says goodbye to Ferrari at the end of the season. Lewis in red, can you imagine that Toto Wolff? "Primarily we are concentrating on making the car faster. That's my job. But I've already imagined it and I have to say: red doesn't suit him - but that's the way it is," smiles the team boss.