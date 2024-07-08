Aaron Gruen: From the USA to the top of the ÖLV

Already 2:21 in Boston

But when he returned to Providence in 2021, he trained for his first marathon. He finished third in the Providence Marathon with a time of 2:34. "A month later, I finished fourth in the San Francisco Marathon. I was still training on my own back then. In my last year at Brown, I developed a relationship with a coach, Bob Rothenberg. He was the former coach at Brown University. In April 2022, I surprised myself by running the Boston Marathon in 2:21. At that time, I also graduated from college (music and chemistry) and was applying to medical schools in the US. My coach, Bob, introduced me to Kurt Benninger, the coach of the Rhode Island Track Club, a quasi-elite club. I joined the Rhode Island Track Club in April 2023 with Kurt as my coach. I will continue to train in Providence, as I have my apartment, my training partner - and my hangover - there. However, I'm also looking forward to training with the ÖBV Pro Team in Vienna from time to time." He also regularly visits his parents, who still live in Munich.