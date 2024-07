Vingegaard: “I thought I was going to die!”

"Trine also thought I was going to die when I was lying there on the ground!"

Thoughts of a possible end to his career were fleeting, but very clear. Especially because the crash also took its toll on his wife Trine Hansen. "My family was always there for me and gave me a lot of support. But yes, Trine also thought I was going to die when I was lying there on the ground," said the 27-year-old.