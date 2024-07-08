Survey shows: Carinthians against lab-grown meat

How the laboratory meat - also known as in vitro meat - is produced was shown to the interviewees using a diagram. Muscle tissue is removed from a living cow in order to obtain stem cells. The stem cells grow in a nutrient solution consisting of sugar, amino acids and other additives. This cell growth requires blood from the heart of a living calf fetus. The fetus and the mother cow die during the extraction process. Alternatives are currently being tested. In an energy-intensive process, the stem cells grow into muscle fibers in bioreactors. The missing additives are added to the cell mass before further processing. This can then be used to create various products such as burger patties.