"Damn hard year"
Carefree summer for Kate with cancer?
The Royal Family is looking forward to a "carefree" summer at Balmoral after a "bloody hard year". However, it is still unclear whether Princess Kate and Prince William will be joining them with their children.
In any case, Kate wants to "do everything she can to make the summer months as happy and carefree as possible for the children", according to the latest reports.
Good and bad days
A British royal expert is convinced that a summer retreat in the beautiful natural surroundings of Balmoral in Scotland would be just the thing for Princess Kate to relax with her family.
"Bloody hard year"
Former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine: "It's been a bloody hard year for the royal family, and nothing would please the King more than to gather his immediate family in the tranquillity of Balmoral to take stock, reflect on the past incredibly difficult months and look to the future."
However, in light of Princess Kate's ongoing cancer treatment, it is uncertain whether she will be able to spend "part of the summer" at Balmoral with Prince William and their three children - Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6).
The princess was found to have cancer cells following an operation in January and is being treated with preventative chemotherapy, which is likely to affect her. She only declared in June that she was not yet over it and had good and bad days.
"Cheerful and carefree"
Should she decide to travel to Balmoral, the whole family will surround her with love, support and renewed energy. Kate herself would do everything she could to make the "summer months as happy and carefree" as possible for the children, despite the challenges she has had to overcome.
However, it is more likely that Prince William and Kate are planning an extended stay at their personal country estate, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. There they could spend time playing garden games, exploring the surrounding area and taking trips to Holkham Beach. William will plan the activities to best suit the needs of Kate and the children.
King Charles III also made his cancer public at the beginning of February. It was diagnosed after an operation for an enlarged prostate, but according to the palace it is not prostate cancer. He was able to return to public appointments in April. His summer vacation begins in August, after Balmoral is closed to tourists.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
