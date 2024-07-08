28 parties rescued from burning high-rise building

20 breathing apparatus teams in action

According to initial reports, several people were missing and trapped in their apartments above the apartment due to the heavy smoke in the stairwell. Several breathing apparatus teams went in to rescue people and brought the families with children to safety one after the other. Meanwhile, an external attack was carried out using the telescopic mast platform in order to contain the fire from the outside and to cool the apartment from the enormous heat. In total, over 20 breathing apparatus teams were deployed.