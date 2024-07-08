130 helpers in action
28 parties rescued from burning high-rise building
Major operation for the emergency services in Vöcklabruck (Upper Austria): At around 9.30 pm on Sunday evening, a fire broke out in an eight-storey apartment building. Around 130 firefighters had to evacuate 28 people who were trapped in their apartments by flames and smoke. Ten residents had to be taken to hospital.
The alarm was raised at 9.25 pm: Fire in a multi-storey building. The first and second fire brigades immediately deployed to the scene. A fire had broken out in an apartment on the fourth floor for unknown reasons. Numerous people were trapped in their apartments. Alarm level 2 was immediately triggered and nine other fire departments were alerted. The first police patrol to arrive immediately began rescuing families and their children. First responders rescued an 84-year-old resident from the apartment on fire and brought her to safety.
20 breathing apparatus teams in action
According to initial reports, several people were missing and trapped in their apartments above the apartment due to the heavy smoke in the stairwell. Several breathing apparatus teams went in to rescue people and brought the families with children to safety one after the other. Meanwhile, an external attack was carried out using the telescopic mast platform in order to contain the fire from the outside and to cool the apartment from the enormous heat. In total, over 20 breathing apparatus teams were deployed.
Flue gas caused ten injuries
A large contingent from the Red Cross was also at the scene immediately. Ten people were taken to Vöcklabruck Regional Hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. The remaining rescued people were taken to nearby accommodation and given further care. During the extinguishing work, more and more people were taken out of the danger zone and handed over to the Red Cross. The fire department also brought several people to the Vöcklabruck fire station, where they were fed.
Cause of fire still unclear
Over 130 firefighters, the Red Cross with numerous helpers and the police were deployed. After the initial attack, the fire was quickly declared "under control". A fire watch is currently being kept by the TANK 1 crew until Monday morning. Constant checks are being carried out using a thermal imaging camera. Ten other residents had to be accommodated in a nearby hotel for one night, as the apartments could not yet be occupied. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
