Kuchl EM starter

Seiwald: “I haven’t quite realized it yet”

Nachrichten
08.07.2024 13:00

Matthias Seidl and Nicolas Seiwald were two prominent onlookers among the fans at the test match between Kuchl and Salzburg. Both are from Kuchl and enjoy spending time in their home country. Leipzig player Seiwald chatted with the "Krone" about Kuchl, the EURO and his career.

Your former clubs, Kuchl and Salzburg, played a test against each other. An obligatory date for you?
(laughs) Definitely! I was invited, but I would have come anyway. I was also able to present the U16s with the trophy for the championship title.

Are you a regular onlooker in Kuchl?
That's right. My brother plays here and I still have close ties with the club in general.

Have you already come to terms with the bitter EURO exit?
It was really tough the day after, I was really sad and disappointed. Now I'm more proud! We created euphoria throughout the country. People watched games who had nothing to do with soccer before. That's great.

Was the EURO just the start of something big?
I hope so! I'm sure things will continue to improve. We have a great squad and great fans.

You have a well-deserved vacation coming up. How long can you relax and where are you going?
I now have three weeks' vacation. One of them I'm going to Italy with my girlfriend. The rest of the time I'll be at home.

The German Bundesliga starts again in August. What goals are you pursuing with Rasenballsport Leipzig?
I definitely want to play more in the new season. Things got better towards the end of the last one, and that's exactly where I want to continue. I really want to be on the pitch as often as possible, because that's what makes me better.

You've had a meteoric rise and are conquering the soccer world step by step from Kuchl. What goes through your mind when you think about your development over the past five years?
It's quite something (laughs). Five years ago, I was still in the Salzburg U18s, just about to make the leap to Liefering. Now I'm playing in Leipzig, I've just been to the EURO. I haven't quite realized that yet. I'm enjoying it and will continue to give it my all!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
