Seiwald: “I haven’t quite realized it yet”

You've had a meteoric rise and are conquering the soccer world step by step from Kuchl. What goes through your mind when you think about your development over the past five years?

It's quite something (laughs). Five years ago, I was still in the Salzburg U18s, just about to make the leap to Liefering. Now I'm playing in Leipzig, I've just been to the EURO. I haven't quite realized that yet. I'm enjoying it and will continue to give it my all!