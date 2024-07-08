Bulls get into shape
Pep’s work begins to bear fruit
The Bulls already showed in phases what coach Pep Lijnders demands during the test match in Kuchl. For Mamady Diambou, the pressing is already going very well. The training camp in Saalfelden awaits the team, with twelve training sessions and two test matches scheduled.
Pep Lijnders' first two weeks as Salzburg coach have demanded a lot from the players: two test matches in sweltering heat and numerous intensive training sessions. But the Dutchman has no time to lose and is demanding a lot. "We didn't give them any room to breathe," said the head coach in the second half of the 8:1 test win over Kuchl, showing at times that his work is already bearing fruit. Midfielder Mamady Diambou agrees: "We want to press very high. It's working very well with the new coach. He brings a breath of fresh air." The Malian came on at half-time for new Japanese signing Takumu Kawamura.
In order to be able to maintain this high tempo over the full 90 minutes in the future, Lijnders wants to continue to challenge the players at the upcoming training camp in Saalfelden. In the two test matches against Sparta Prague and Rijeka, he wants to let the players play longer if possible. "So far they've had 45 minutes twice, maybe we can increase that to 60. The body adapts to our style of play. Hopefully that will make it easier," says Lijnders, hoping for an increase in fitness.
"Strengthen team spirit "
But the 41-year-old also wants to weld a unit together off the pitch: "We also want to strengthen the team spirit there. When they're tired, they still spend time together." After all, the players should understand each other on and off the pitch. They will certainly be tired, with a total of twelve training sessions awaiting them.
One player who never tired of scoring on Saturday was Karim Konate. The Ivorian netted five times in Kuchl and set up one goal. "He's someone you want up front who can decide games. He has great talent, a lot of potential. At the same time, he always pushes the team forward. That's the quality of the greats - you always put the team before yourself," the coach sang the striker's praises. Meanwhile, German second division club Eintracht Braunschweig are said to be interested in defender Lukas Wallner.
