Pep’s work begins to bear fruit

Pep Lijnders' first two weeks as Salzburg coach have demanded a lot from the players: two test matches in sweltering heat and numerous intensive training sessions. But the Dutchman has no time to lose and is demanding a lot. "We didn't give them any room to breathe," said the head coach in the second half of the 8:1 test win over Kuchl, showing at times that his work is already bearing fruit. Midfielder Mamady Diambou agrees: "We want to press very high. It's working very well with the new coach. He brings a breath of fresh air." The Malian came on at half-time for new Japanese signing Takumu Kawamura.