State of emergency
Serious riots after French elections
There were serious riots and clashes at rallies in Paris and other cities on election night. In Paris, thousands of people gathered on the Place de la République in the center of the capital to celebrate the victory of the left-wing alliance in the early election.
The police used tear gas against rioting demonstrators. Wooden barricades were set on fire. In the center of Paris, a number of stores and banks had secured their windows with wooden boards on election day in view of feared riots.
Tear gas used
Clashes between anti-fascists and the police were also reported in Lille in northern France. Here, the police also used tear gas against the people.
According to media reports, 25 arrests were made in Rennes in western France after riot police used tear gas against left-wing demonstrators who had chanted "Everyone hates the police", among other things.
Molotov cocktails, protests against the right
In Nantes, a police officer was injured by a Molotov cocktail thrown at him, according to a report in the local newspaper.
Demonstrators threw fireworks at the security forces, who in turn used tear gas.
In Marseille, France's second largest city, large numbers of people also gathered in the city center to celebrate the left's election victory.
The police initially kept a low profile while the demonstrators shouted slogans against right-wing media.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
