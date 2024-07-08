What is the ÖFB star doing?
Arnautovic emotional: “This journey ends here”
Marko Arnautovic addressed the public with an emotional post following the ÖFB team's exit from the European Championship. "This journey ends here, but our dreams and our pride remain unbroken," said "Arnie", who emphasized: "We will come back stronger!" An indication that he will continue to play for the national team?
"At the start of the European Championships, we only had one goal: to make Austria proud. Every drop of sweat, every hard training session and every moment on the pitch was for you - our incredible fans. You were our twelfth man, both in the stadiums and in front of the screens at home. Your passion and support have driven us on, every minute, every game," said Arnautovic.
"Memories will last forever"
There are also words of praise for Ralf Rangnick and Co.: "A huge thank you to the coaching team, who always believed in us and motivated us to surpass ourselves. You showed us that nothing is impossible if we stick together as a team." His teammates had become "brothers": "We fought, suffered and cheered together. These memories will stay in our hearts forever."
Uncertain future
After the 2-1 defeat to Turkey in the round of 16, Arnautovic hinted at his retirement from ÖFB. "It could be that it was the last match for me." It was a defeat "that hurts, but it won't define us", Arnautovic now clarified. Postscript: "We will come back stronger. For you. For us. For Austria." Perhaps an indication that "Arnie" will continue to hunt goals for red-white-red ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
