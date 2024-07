Shots fired at revelers in Detroit: dead, injured

According to the local newspaper "The Detroit News", the incident took place in the early hours of the morning (local time) at a street party in a neighborhood where gun violence is common. An eyewitness told the newspaper that many of those present had known each other from school. Local broadcaster Fox 2 reported that the two dead were a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. The injured are all under 30, five of them only 17 years old.