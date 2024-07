Official: Bayern sign shooting star Olise

"He will enrich our game"

"Michael Olise is a difference player who has aroused great interest with his style of play. We want new impetus in our team, new energy, new ideas - that's what players like Michael Olise stand for. During the talks, he quickly signaled that he really wanted to join FC Bayern. We are very much looking forward to him, he will enrich our game," said sporting director Max Eberl on the Bayern website.