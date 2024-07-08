Dealer tricked: Man tricked out of BMW

However, the dealer never saw a cent of the money. At first, the Waldviertler did not want to give up hope, after all he was still in regular contact with the man by phone, who was even able to register the car with what was probably also a forged sales contract. He promised to pay the amount or return the car. But after a few months, only the Viennese man's wife could be reached. As it turned out later, he had been in prison for two and a half months for other reasons.