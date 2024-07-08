Vorteilswelt
No money, car gone

Dealer tricked: Man tricked out of BMW

08.07.2024 09:15

A Viennese man used several tricks to swindle a car from a salesman in the Waldviertel region. The car has now even disappeared.

If the car dealer from the district of Krems had known at the time who he was getting involved with, he would probably have preferred to keep the car. Around a year later, the businessman is still fighting for the almost 20,000 euros he should have received for a used BMW.

Forged documents
The prospective buyer, who lived in Vienna, had probably only pretended to want to pay for the vehicle and had used a lot of tricks to do so. For example, the fraudster is said to have emphasized several times that he wanted to pay for the car in cash before finally presenting an alleged financing commitment from the bank. The gullible car dealer fell for the presumably forged document and handed over the keys to the 33-year-old.

However, the dealer never saw a cent of the money. At first, the Waldviertler did not want to give up hope, after all he was still in regular contact with the man by phone, who was even able to register the car with what was probably also a forged sales contract. He promised to pay the amount or return the car. But after a few months, only the Viennese man's wife could be reached. As it turned out later, he had been in prison for two and a half months for other reasons.

Report with a delay
However, the chance of at least getting the car back is apparently completely gone. Because the BMW has disappeared. The car dealer has now filed charges after a considerable delay. The police are investigating serious fraud.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

