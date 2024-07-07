Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Premiere in Oberwart

You have to be ice-cold with kidney tumors …

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 19:00

... if you want to fight it successfully. At Oberwart Clinic, icing was performed for the first time before an operation, and the patient is doing well.

comment0 Kommentare

The Department of Radiology at Oberwart Clinic is expanding its range of services and now offers cryoablations in addition to radiofrequency and microwave ablations.

The first cryoablation has now been successfully performed on a patient with a kidney tumor. Cryoablation of a kidney tumor is a treatment method. The tumor is destroyed by extreme cold - minus 47 degrees Celsius - without the need for open surgery. This technique offers a gentle alternative, which also causes less pain, especially for patients who cannot tolerate major surgery due to their state of health.

Helium and argon injected
In Oberwart, this procedure is carried out under the direction of Head Physician Herbert Ringhofer, Head of Department at the Burgenland Central-South Radiology Network. First, the expert inserts a thin needle into the tumor under imaging control. Liquid helium and argon are introduced via the needle, which destroys the tumor tissue. The procedure is performed under anesthesia.

Results are immediately clear
"The advantages of cryoablation are the low stress for the patient, the shorter recovery times and the preservation of the surrounding kidney tissue. You can see immediately whether the tumor tissue has been removed," says Ringhofer. "At the Oberwart Clinic, this innovative treatment method helps to offer patients an advanced and gentle treatment option."

Patients can be discharged after just one to two days - if their general state of health allows it. Almost a miracle, isn't it?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf