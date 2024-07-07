Vorteilswelt
European Championship replay: “Play until the result is right?”

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 17:30

Should referee Anthony Taylor have given the penalty because of a possible handball? After the bitter quarter-final exit at the home EURO, DFB fans are now even calling for a replay by means of a petition . Read here what the "Krone" community thinks about a possible replay of the Germany-Spain match and the referee's decision!

comment0 Kommentare

"It has to be good at some point"
Krone reader1301184 trusts the referee team's decision: "They will have thought of something". He agrees with AF71 and 1960Ulrike, who both believe that the referee's decisions should be accepted. HerrvomMostviertel puts it even more pointedly:

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
AF71
Schiedsrichterentscheidungen sind Tatsachentscheidungen bitte zur Kenntnis nehmen liebe Nachbarn.
18
5
Benutzer Avatar
1960Ulrike
Mag sein, dass das nicht gerade der beste Schiri war, der das Deutschlandspiel geleitet hat, aber irgendwann muss es auch gut sein. Anderen Mannschaften hatten schon ähnliche Erfahrungen machen müssen. Damit als schlechter Verlierer dazustehen gewinnt man für die Zukunft auch keine Sympathiepunkte.
17
1
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser1301184
Man sollte es so lassen. Immer dieses wenn und aber. Das Schiedsrichterteam wird sich etwas gedacht habe. Deutschland ist im Grunde weiter gekommen als man es ihnen vor der EM zugetraut hat. Zweite Halbzeit waren die deutschen Spieler top. Ich muss aber auch eingestehen, dass das Tor der spanischen Nationalmannschaft zum 2:1 schon Extraklasse war. Zuerst die Entstehung und danach die Ausführung. Ich finde dieses Kopfballtor als eines der schönsten Tore während der EM. An Willen und Eleganz ist da absolut nichts auszusetzen.
13
2
Benutzer Avatar
HerrvomMostviertl
Wie lange wollt Ihr spielen bis das Ergebnis passt ?
8
0


"A clear wrong decision by the referee"
However, there are also voices in our forum who disagree with Anthony Taylor's verdict. Readerbeefs suspects that the guidelines were unclear or that not all referees adhered to them to the same extent. GutenTag says: "The hand simply has no place there!" Freelancer and alexio also agree with this, as they both find it incomprehensible why there was no whistle from Taylor.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
beefs
Ich kann den Ärger verstehen. War einer der eindeutigsten Elfer gewesen wenn man sich die anderen anschaut. Aber Schiedsrichter hat sich ja an die Vorgaben gehalten, wohl die anderen davor nicht unbedingt. Dadurch wirkt es natürlich unfair.
4
3
Benutzer Avatar
KaffeAmMorgen
Eine klare Fehlentscheidung des Schiedsrichters und das Regelwerk gibt die Bewertung des Schiedsrichters auch nicht her. Wäre es Abseits gewesen hätte es keinen Einwurf für Deutschland geben dürfen auch gibt es keine Linien wo man jenes hätte sehen können. Ich kann den Frust der Deutschen schon verstehe so eine Fehlentscheidung +VAR ist einfach ein ordentlicher sauerei. Jeder würde sich da beschweren aber ob es was bringt daran kann man zweifeln. Nehmt es mit würde Spanien dürfte es mit so vielen Gelb gesperrten und Rot gesperrten Spielern nicht gegen Frankreich schaffen wäre eine Überraschung. Obwohl Frankreich spielt schlecht obwohl so viel talent vorhanden ist
0
15
Benutzer Avatar
GutenTag
Es gibt keine Belege dafür, dass es ein Abseits war und es ging ja auch mit Einwurf für Deutschland weiter. Die Hand hat dort einfach nichts zu suchen so steht es in den Regeln. Ich kann den Frust der Deutschen schon nachvollziehen, aber was soll die UEFA machen ? Ist überhaupt schon jemals ein Spiel wiederholt worden ?
3
3
Benutzer Avatar
Freelancer
Diese Petition ist zwar Blödsinn - allerdings wirft sie die entscheidende Frage auf, wie mit absolut krassen Fehlentscheidungen umgegangen werden soll. Wer die Szene gesehen hat, kann noch nicht einmal ansatzweise verstehen, warum der Pfiff ausblieb. Mit seinem weggestreckten Arm war der spanische Abwehrspieler definitiv fast doppelt so breit und konnte somit wirkungsvoll abwehren. Wird das zur Regel, dann braucht man gar nicht mehr zu spielen...
2
22
Benutzer Avatar
alexio
Ich sehe das ehrlich gesagt auch als Elfer, mit welcher Regelauslegung es kein Elfer sein soll, ist mir nicht klar. Aber es kann mehrere Fehlentscheidungen in einem Spiel geben. Kroos hätte gelb und gelb rot mit seinen Fouls zu Beginn des Spiels sehen müssen. Spanien war für mich die bessere Mannschaft und daher geht für mich das Ergebnis in Ordnung. Dass es kein Wiederholungsspiel geben kann und es auch keines geben wird, ist wohl selbst unseren Lieblingsnachbarn klar.
14
0


"The referee decided exactly according to the current UEFA rules"
Benold-Weissenegger , on the other hand, takes a completely different view and cites the official UEFA rules to back up his argument. For him, the decisive factor is that Marc Cucurella's hand did not go towards the ball, but towards his body.Reader morphie even assumes that he wanted to prevent a handball with the movement rather than widen his body.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
BenoldWeissenegger
kurz vor der Europameisterschaft hat die UEFA extra noch eine Schulung gemacht für die Schiedsrichter, damit klar ist wie die Handspielregel ausgelegt werden muss.

Der Text lautet sinngemäß "wenn eine lose hinunter hängende Hand angeschossen wird, ist es kein strafbares Handspiel".

Die Hand vom Spanier ging auch nicht zum Ball, sondern zum Körper und die Bewegung war auch nicht unnatürlich.

Eine Verbreiterung des Körpers durch die Hand oder den Arm reicht nicht aus für einen Strafstoß.

Dass den deutschen die Entscheidung nicht gefällt ist vollkommen klar und logisch und verständlich aber das heißt nicht dass sie falsch war.

Der Schiedsrichter hat exakt nach den aktuell gültigen uefa-regeln entschieden.
27
0
Benutzer Avatar
morphie
Das ganze ist einfach nur noch lächerlich, mal abgesehen davon dass es davor höchstwahrscheinlich eine Abseitsstellung von Füllkrug war, geht die Hand von Cucurella nicht vom Körper weg sondern zum Körper hin, er will somit mit der Bewegung das Handspiel eher verhindern als dass er den Körper absichtlich verbreitert... Ist aber anscheinend mal wieder typisch für Deutschland, sich über den Schiedsrichter beschweren obwohl sie froh sein können dass Toni Kroos innerhalb der ersten Minuten nicht mit Rot vom Platz geflogen ist....
15
0


You can't replay all games
Claudio77 doesn't think the penalty should have been awarded at all. This would have been appropriate, but Füllkrug was already offside beforehand. This would have prevented the goal from being scored. GT1986 sees the error in the rules, as they lack a clear line. In the games, the decision to award a penalty kick is therefore made differently depending on the referee. Kontrollfreak summarizes the situation very diplomatically at the end: There are injustices or wrong decisions in every game, in which only one can win.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Claudio77
Der Elfer wäre zu geben gewesen aber völlig irrelevant weil in der Aktion Füllkrug im Abseits ist.
16
4
Benutzer Avatar
GT1986
Es fehlt einfach eine klare Linie ,... Rein von der Aktion im Strafraum war es ein klares Handspiel und Verhinderung einer Torchance. Absicht war es definitiv keine,.... Selbe Aktion bei Deutschland gegen Dänemark, da wird der Elfer gegebenen,... Belgien gegen Slowakei ( bin mir nicht ganz sicher) Handspiel in der Entstehung zum Tor von Lukaku, da wird ein Sensor im Ball eingebaut um jedes Handspiel zu sehen und dann sowas bei Deutschland gegen Spanien???? Es fehlt einfach eine klare Linie,... Es muss sich der VAR einschalten, wenn in der Entstehung ein Foul oder Abseits dabei war ist alles geklärt und es gibt keine Diskussion wie jetzt wieder,...
1
3
Benutzer Avatar
Kontrollfreak
Also, wenn alle Spiele wiederholt werden würden, wo Ungerechtigkeiten und/oder Fehlentscheidungen passiert sind, würde das bis zur nächsten Jahrtausendwende dauern. Es ist ein Spiel und da gibt es eben Gewinner und Verlierer. Einfach besser spielen und vor allen TORE SCHIESSEN. Ganz einfach.
11
0


What do you think of the English referee's decision? Should the penalty have been given or was it not a handball? Is the confusion due to an inappropriate set of rules? Share your opinion with us in the comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

