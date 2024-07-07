Forum echo
European Championship replay: “Play until the result is right?”
Should referee Anthony Taylor have given the penalty because of a possible handball? After the bitter quarter-final exit at the home EURO, DFB fans are now even calling for a replay by means of a petition . Read here what the "Krone" community thinks about a possible replay of the Germany-Spain match and the referee's decision!
"It has to be good at some point"
Krone reader1301184 trusts the referee team's decision: "They will have thought of something". He agrees with AF71 and 1960Ulrike, who both believe that the referee's decisions should be accepted. HerrvomMostviertel puts it even more pointedly:
"A clear wrong decision by the referee"
However, there are also voices in our forum who disagree with Anthony Taylor's verdict. Readerbeefs suspects that the guidelines were unclear or that not all referees adhered to them to the same extent. GutenTag says: "The hand simply has no place there!" Freelancer and alexio also agree with this, as they both find it incomprehensible why there was no whistle from Taylor.
"The referee decided exactly according to the current UEFA rules"
Benold-Weissenegger , on the other hand, takes a completely different view and cites the official UEFA rules to back up his argument. For him, the decisive factor is that Marc Cucurella's hand did not go towards the ball, but towards his body.Reader morphie even assumes that he wanted to prevent a handball with the movement rather than widen his body.
You can't replay all games
Claudio77 doesn't think the penalty should have been awarded at all. This would have been appropriate, but Füllkrug was already offside beforehand. This would have prevented the goal from being scored. GT1986 sees the error in the rules, as they lack a clear line. In the games, the decision to award a penalty kick is therefore made differently depending on the referee. Kontrollfreak summarizes the situation very diplomatically at the end: There are injustices or wrong decisions in every game, in which only one can win.
What do you think of the English referee's decision? Should the penalty have been given or was it not a handball? Is the confusion due to an inappropriate set of rules? Share your opinion with us in the comments!
