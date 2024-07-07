Vorteilswelt
Anger at tourists

Catalans shoot at holidaymakers with squirt guns

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 12:03

Angry demonstrators in Barcelona used water pistols to try to drive tourists out of restaurants on Saturday.

comment0 Kommentare

Armed with water pistols, the demonstrators took aim at diners in the busy restaurants on the popular Las Ramblas promenade.

The wet and tumultuous scenes were part of a larger rally against mass tourism, in which around 2,800 people took to the streets under the slogan "Enough! Let's set limits to tourism" took to the streets.

"Get lost", this demonstrator tells the hated tourists in slightly nicer words. (Bild: APA/Josep LAGO / AFP)
"Get lost", this demonstrator tells the hated tourists in slightly nicer words.
(Bild: APA/Josep LAGO / AFP)

"Tourists go home"
Protest posters carried English messages such as: "Dear Tourist, balconing is Fun! ("Dear tourist, balconing is fun") or "Tourists Go Home".

According to reports from "MailOnline", the demonstrators pointed their water pistols at foreigners dining on the terraces of the popular tourist restaurants in Las Ramblas.

Instead of delicious food, these restaurant visitors were given a wet shower and the tip that a vacation on your own balcony is also fun. (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Instead of delicious food, these restaurant visitors were given a wet shower and the tip that a vacation on your own balcony is also fun.
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Fortunately, if you look at the photos, they were probably just children's toy guns with a very weak jet of water, which hardly caused any damage.

With colorful spray guns against tourists (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
With colorful spray guns against tourists
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

Sharp rise in the cost of living
That was probably not the purpose of the action. Rather, the protest was intended to draw attention to the immense rise in the cost of living.

Many Barcelona residents complain that the interests of tourists are often enforced at the expense of the locals. Mass tourism may bring money, but it also causes major social and infrastructural problems.

"Local stores have to close to make room for facilities that don't meet the real needs of our neighborhood," complains musician Issa Miralles, for example. "Rents have risen so much that many can no longer afford their homes."

These protests are part of a series of similar actions that took place in the Canary Islands at the beginning of the year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
