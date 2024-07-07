Feed-in tariff for solar power at around 5 cents

The central benchmark for PV electricity is the "market price", which has been calculated monthly in arrears by OeMAG since the beginning of the year. It has fallen every month from 8.14 cents per kWh in January to just 4.65 cents from April. In principle, any photovoltaic system up to a maximum output of 500 kWp can feed its electricity into the grid via OeMAG and thus at this price. Electricity suppliers can pay more or less, but are also guided by the market. At the end of 2023, over 100,000 PV system operators had market price contracts with OeMAG.