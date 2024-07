Fire started in a clubhouse in Feldkirchen

At around 3.30 a.m. on Friday, a neighbor who lives above the clubhouse noticed the smoke and immediately alerted the fire department. 30 men from the Feldkirchen, Waiern and Tschwarzen fire brigades were deployed. "Fortunately, they were able to prevent the flames from spreading, as the fire was in the middle of the town, in Heftgasse, with houses all around, some of which were directly adjacent," explains Mayor Martin Treffner.