Drama in the penalty shoot-out
Copa America: Brazil fails in the quarter-finals
Uruguay have beaten Brazil on penalties at the Copa América and are through to the semi-finals of the continental tournament. Coach Marcelo Bielsa's team came from 0-0 down in regulation time to beat the record world champions 4-2.
In the hard-fought match in Las Vegas, Uruguay were outnumbered from the 74th minute onwards - Nahitan Nández was sent off with a red card after video evidence for a tackle on Rodrygo.
In the penalty shoot-out, which immediately follows regular time at the Copa América, Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet saved against Brazil's first shooter, Éder Militão. Douglas Luiz, who started third for the Seleção, hit the post. José María Giménez failed to beat goalkeeper Alisson with Uruguay's fourth shot. Finally, Manuel Ugarte converted the decisive penalty for the two-time world champions against their big neighbor. Record world champions Brazil had to do without star striker Neymar, who has been injured since October last year, at the tournament in the USA.
Argentina and Canada still involved
Uruguay will now face Colombia in Charlotte on Wednesday (local time), having previously defeated Panama 5-0 in Glendale near Phoenix on Saturday. Former Bayern player James Rodríguez made it 2-0 with a penalty kick in the 15th minute and set up two further goals.
Argentina and Canada will meet in the other semi-final on Tuesday (local time) in East Rutherford near New York. Both won on penalties in the quarter-finals on Friday - Argentina against Ecuador (4-2) and Canada against Venezuela (4-3). The score was 1-1 after 90 minutes in both matches. Superstar Lionel Messi missed the first penalty for reigning South American and world champions Argentina.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.