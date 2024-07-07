Copa America: Brazil fails in the quarter-finals

In the penalty shoot-out, which immediately follows regular time at the Copa América, Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet saved against Brazil's first shooter, Éder Militão. Douglas Luiz, who started third for the Seleção, hit the post. José María Giménez failed to beat goalkeeper Alisson with Uruguay's fourth shot. Finally, Manuel Ugarte converted the decisive penalty for the two-time world champions against their big neighbor. Record world champions Brazil had to do without star striker Neymar, who has been injured since October last year, at the tournament in the USA.