Bloody deed in the USA

Shots fired at birthday party: four people dead

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 21:08

A private birthday party in the US state of Kentucky has ended in a bloodbath. A man suddenly opened fire and killed at least four people.

According to the local police authority, three other people were seriously, but not critically, injured. The dead are two men and two women. Three of the victims were 20 years old or younger. The suspected shooter - a 20-year-old - is said to have shot himself after a chase with the police.

Motive still unclear
The background to the crime is still unclear. US media report that the shooter is said to have known some of the partygoers. However, he himself had not been invited to the party.

"It's very emotional", said a visibly affected police spokesperson at a press conference. He was aware that there were incidents like this all over the country. But it was the first time something like this had happened in Florence. "We are preparing for it and hope it never happens. Now, unfortunately, we've come into contact with it like so many other police departments and cities across the nation."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

