Bloody deed in the USA
Shots fired at birthday party: four people dead
A private birthday party in the US state of Kentucky has ended in a bloodbath. A man suddenly opened fire and killed at least four people.
According to the local police authority, three other people were seriously, but not critically, injured. The dead are two men and two women. Three of the victims were 20 years old or younger. The suspected shooter - a 20-year-old - is said to have shot himself after a chase with the police.
Motive still unclear
The background to the crime is still unclear. US media report that the shooter is said to have known some of the partygoers. However, he himself had not been invited to the party.
"It's very emotional", said a visibly affected police spokesperson at a press conference. He was aware that there were incidents like this all over the country. But it was the first time something like this had happened in Florence. "We are preparing for it and hope it never happens. Now, unfortunately, we've come into contact with it like so many other police departments and cities across the nation."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.