Tennis sensation

Wimbledon! Lienz woman serves on the holy grass

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 08:57

With three tournament victories at ITF junior level, East Tyrol's tennis hopeful Lilli Tagger has made her breakthrough among the world's greatest talents this year. The reward: Wimbledon! On the hallowed turf in England's tennis Mecca, the 16-year-old will be playing in the main draw of the junior tournament on Sunday. But she had to work hard for that too ...

A milestone! Never before has there been an East Tyrolean tennis ace at international level, let alone at a Grand Slam! Lilli Tagger (16) is the first, making her debut on the hallowed turf of Wimbledon on Sunday. She will face Tyra Grant (USA) in round 1 of the junior tournament. In the qualifying round, she won a thriller against Ksenia Efremova in a 10:6 match tie-break. At the age of 14 (!), the Frenchwoman was the youngest winner of an ITF adults' tournament in Monastir for over 20 years this year.

The day off was very convenient for me. I didn't get up until late, chilled out a lot after training and had a look around the grounds.

Lilli TAGGER

Djokovic and Sinner in view
"The main draw was always the goal. Now I can't wait for it to start," beams Tagger, who was finally able to take it easy yesterday after many stressful days since her arrival in England. Her doubles match in the afternoon also fell victim to the rain. "We watched Djokovic and Sinner practising, otherwise we just chilled out. That came in very handy, now I'm really rested," said the 16-year-old.

The backhand is one of 16-year-old Lilli's strengths. (Bild: Kuess)
The backhand is one of 16-year-old Lilli's strengths.
(Bild: Kuess)

At 1.84 m, Tagger has an advantage on the difficult grass court in Wimbledon, especially when serving, and stands out with her one-handed backhand - a shot that is actually a thing of the past for young players. "But the style has always suited me well. I can often use it to my advantage."

Own apartment with coach Schiavone
Tagger has been coached by former Grand Slam winner Francesca Schiavone since last year. The Italian sees enormous potential in Lilli and became her mentor over the course of the year. To shorten the distances, the duo do not live in the players' hotel in London, but have rented an apartment near the tennis facility.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Plieschnig
Stefan Plieschnig
