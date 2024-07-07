Wimbledon! Lienz woman serves on the holy grass

Djokovic and Sinner in view

"The main draw was always the goal. Now I can't wait for it to start," beams Tagger, who was finally able to take it easy yesterday after many stressful days since her arrival in England. Her doubles match in the afternoon also fell victim to the rain. "We watched Djokovic and Sinner practising, otherwise we just chilled out. That came in very handy, now I'm really rested," said the 16-year-old.