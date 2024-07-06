Critical view: “De facto not abolished”

Franz Schellhorn, head of Agenda Austria, believes that the last third is the stakes in the intra-coalition election poker. "But you have to say, 80 percent back to the taxpayer, which is remarkable for pre-election times. However, the government distributes 20 percent as it sees fit." For example, there is the increase in the mileage allowance for cyclists, which has nothing to do with cold progression. "This is pure redistribution policy for green clientele. Both parties want to serve their clientele," analyzes Schellhorn.