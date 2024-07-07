Exhibition: Photographic art meets bathing fun

A picture is worth a thousand words: under this motto, the bathing huts at the Klagenfurt lido were once again transformed into works of art this year. The Carinthian professional photographers really went all out for this. Whether portrait, art or a harmonious landscape, each of the 60 pictures is a work of art in its own right. "We want to highlight the quality of our work and show that we are masters of our trade," explains Michael Linzer, the provincial guild master, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.