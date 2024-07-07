Gallery at the lido
Exhibition: Photographic art meets bathing fun
Carinthia's photographers present their works at the Klagenfurt lido, where bathing huts become gallery walls.
A picture is worth a thousand words: under this motto, the bathing huts at the Klagenfurt lido were once again transformed into works of art this year. The Carinthian professional photographers really went all out for this. Whether portrait, art or a harmonious landscape, each of the 60 pictures is a work of art in its own right. "We want to highlight the quality of our work and show that we are masters of our trade," explains Michael Linzer, the provincial guild master, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
And the selection of the submitted photographs was by no means easy for the high-caliber jury. After all, each picture is "a work of art in itself and demonstrates the good eye of Carinthian professional photographers".
With the exhibition, the Carinthian professional photographers want to draw attention to their professional work. "Thanks to the professional equipment, our pictures are not comparable to photos taken with a cell phone. Clients are often completely surprised and delighted by the quality of our work," says Linzer.
The photographic works of art can be admired until September 2, during the opening hours of the Klagenfurt lido.
