50 years of the Citroën CX: Long live the streamline!

From then on, the CX finally became the president's favorite despite its down-to-earth four-cylinder engine, and from 1975 he could also choose between the six-cylinder Peugeot 604 and Renault 30 in his fleet. But VGE was so taken with the CX that it was also used when he met with German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, and the two heads of state may even have discussed their plans for a European monetary system in this opulent limousine. During a visit to West Berlin in the fall of 1979, VGE also relied on the comfort of the Citroën, whose advertising slogan "Perfection of the extraordinary" apparently also convinced the GDR state leadership in the eastern part of the city. In any case, Erich Honecker had 35 examples of the four-door CX Prestige delivered, some of which were armored or significantly extended by the Swedish stretch specialist Nilsson.