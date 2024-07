Now the next highlight is on the program. On July 19, the "Gala Evening under the Stars" will take place. Chamber singer Clemens Unterreiner and soprano Mariam Battistelli will be demonstrating their skills in the castle courtyard. Opera and operetta fans are in for a real treat! But that's not all. A brilliant light show, baroque stilt walkers and much more awaits open-air visitors to Schloss Halbturn. Only this much can be revealed: An original Ford Mustang convertible from 1966 will play just as important a role as its "predecessor", a beautiful historic carriage with 2 hp.