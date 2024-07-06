Vorteilswelt
"Will win in 2020"

New slip of the tongue from Biden causes ridicule

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 10:49

A new promise by incumbent US President Joe Biden has raised suspicions among critics that he is not mentally fit for a second term in office. In a combative speech on his presidential candidacy, the 81-year-old declared with regard to Trump: "I will beat him again in 2020." He was wrong about the year. He defeated Trump for the first time in 2020.

comment0 Kommentare

The gaffe happened during a campaign appearance in Madison in the US state of Wisconsin. "Let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm staying in the race. I will beat Donald Trump," Biden promised before making the slip of the tongue. After declaring that he wanted to beat his rival in 2020, he then corrected himself: "By the way, we'll do it again in 2024."

Joe Biden (Bild: AFP/Jim WATSON)
Joe Biden
(Bild: AFP/Jim WATSON)

Biden's statements closely scrutinized
Normally, such a slip of the tongue would not be dramatic. But the Democrat is currently fighting on all fronts to save his presidential candidacy. The pressure on him has grown significantly in recent days - both some party members and major donors have turned against him. Every statement and appearance of the 81-year-old is now being scrutinized closely.

A week ago, Biden made a disastrous appearance in the evening television duel with his Republican challenger Donald Trump, misspoke several times and lost the plot. After the performance, the debate about whether Biden is the right Democratic candidate for the presidential election in November flared up again.

Trump and Biden at the TV debate, in which the latter did not perform well. (Bild: Getty Images/Andrew Harnik)
Trump and Biden at the TV debate, in which the latter did not perform well.
(Bild: Getty Images/Andrew Harnik)

"Had a bad day" at the TV debate
The oldest president in US history insists he is fit enough for another term in office and is unperturbed. However, he had never before expressed himself as clearly and confidently as he did during his appearance in Wisconsin. "I will not allow a 90-minute debate to undo the work of three and a half years."

On Friday evening (8 p.m. local time, Saturday 2 a.m. CEST), he wanted to prove to Biden in an interview with the television station ABC that he is fit enough for office. In excerpts broadcast in advance, Biden said he had had "a bad day" at the TV debate. "I was sick during the debate and felt bad," he said.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

