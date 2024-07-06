"Is treated well"
Princess Gloria visits Alfons Schuhbeck in prison
Gloria von Thurn und Taxis has visited imprisoned chef Alfons Schuhbeck together with cabaret artist Monika Gruber.
"I asked Monika Gruber if we wanted to visit him. And we did," von Thurn und Taxis told Mediengruppe Bayern (Saturday). "We went to the prison and spoke to him there."
In good shape
The two women had convinced themselves that Schuhbeck was in good condition: "He is doing well, he looks good and he is also being treated well."
Thurn und Taxis explained that she had learned that Schuhbeck would also be able to work as a chef while serving his prison sentence. "He will soon be allowed to work during the day as a rehabilitation measure and will be cooking again," said von Thurn und Taxis.
Prison sentence for tax evasion
She herself believes that you also have to support people who are not doing so well. "People usually only come when you're on top. But I'm particularly interested in people when they've fallen down."
Last year, the 75-year-old began his prison sentence for tax evasion. The Munich I Regional Court sentenced Schuhbeck to three years and two months in prison.
2.3 million evaded
The criminal court was convinced that the celebrity chef had evaded 2.3 million euros in taxes and had dipped into the tills of two of his restaurants more than 1,000 times to make money disappear. Schuhbeck was initially imprisoned in Landsberg am Lech prison and is now in a branch of the prison in the Andechs district of Rothenfeld.
In June, it became known that the Munich I public prosecutor's office was once again investigating Schuhbeck. It concerns allegations of delaying insolvency and fraud in connection with coronavirus aid.
