Top marks in analysis
Tyrol’s bathing lakes top in terms of water quality!
Summer, sun, sunshine: jumping into the cool water on hot days. Is there anything better? If you do this at Tyrol's bathing lakes, you don't need to worry at all. Because as a recent analysis has shown, the local lakes are simply top in terms of water quality!
The province of Tyrol regularly examines the quality of local bathing waters. The second of a total of five tests was recently completed. "And the preliminary results are impressive", as the state reported on Saturday.
"Excellent" and "good"
According to the first two tests, 29 of the total of 35 bathing waters had excellent water quality. "The remaining six were rated as 'good', which also corresponds to top water quality," the press release continued.
"Not a matter of course"
Since 1997, bathing water monitoring has regularly provided information on the water quality of Tyrolean bathing lakes based on the European Commission's hygiene quality standards. "I am delighted that the bathing waters have once again achieved top results after the first two tests," says Health Minister Cornelia Hagele.
However, it is important to emphasize that this privilege is not a matter of course and that it is also up to us, the population, to maintain the high quality of the bathing waters in Tyrol.
Gesundheitslandesrätin Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP)
However, it is important to emphasize "that this privilege cannot be taken for granted and that it is also up to us, the population, to maintain the high quality of the bathing waters in Tyrol", Hagele continued.
Tyrol among the best in Europe
As part of EU bathing water monitoring, 35 bathing waters in Tyrol are inspected in five rounds of testing every year. The focus is on the microbiological and hygienic quality of the waters.
In addition, parameters such as pH value, oxygen saturation and visibility depth are evaluated. The water quality of Tyrolean bathing waters is still among the best in Europe.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
