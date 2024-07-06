Vorteilswelt
Stage boss

Nothing works at the Electric Love Festival without him!

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 10:00

Daniel Wolschlager (40) is celebrating his tenth anniversary at the Electric Love Festival 2024. The stage boss from Upper Austria is the go-to guy for everything. He also knows the stars' preferences inside out and is on first-name terms with the big names.

comment0 Kommentare

The last word in dance - that's Daniel Wolschlager at the Electric Love Festival. 2024 for the tenth time. The Linz native is in charge of the stage at Club Circus, the most musically diverse area at the mega event. "I try to keep the show running and the business functioning," explains the 40-year-old in an interview with the Krone.

Woli" got his start in the business as a child. His parents owned a discotheque. "That's when I developed an interest in music. But also for the technology behind it." The rest is history. The Upper Austrian has been a stage boss for 20 years and has worked at various festivals. He has also developed one or two friendships with the stars of the scene.

Wolschlager (right) with Dutch DJ legend Armin van Buuren. (Bild: zVg)
Wolschlager (right) with Dutch DJ legend Armin van Buuren.
(Bild: zVg)

"But I don't care about these airs and graces. I don't care," emphasizes Wolschlager, who knows exactly what the big names in the scene need. An artist once only asked for the brown version of the M&Ms candy. These are usually a colorful mix. "Paul Kalkbrenner always wants brown bananas. But as we all know, you can't buy them," grins the girl for everything, who occasionally plays chauffeur and even has detective skills.

Investigations shed light on the confetti conspiracy
A visitor broke three fingers two years ago. According to her own account, she had reached into a confetti rocket when it was fired at Club Circus. Her parents even pressed charges. The stage boss looked into the matter.

"We recreated the alleged accident. Then we followed her path on the surveillance cameras and discovered that she was so drunk that she stumbled," the dance instigator looks back with a laugh. After the interview, it's straight back to the stage. After all, he has to keep an overview of what's going on, as the motto is: "No Woli, no party." In other words: No party without Woli!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
