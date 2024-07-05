Electric Love Festival
Salzburg schoolchildren fired up the crowd
Pyrotechnics, fat bass sounds and choral singing! Young people from Salzburg set the tone at the opening ceremony of the Electric Love Festival. .
Which choir can claim to have performed in front of almost 40,000 people? The pupils of the Salzburg Borromäum and BAfEP can! They were the surprise guests at the bombastic opening ceremony of the Electric Love Festival (ELF).
"That was really something very special for us. During the year, we usually sing Mozart's Coronation Mass or Carmina Burana," laughs choirmaster Moritz Guttmann. His students also agree with him in unison: "It was an incredible experience."
The reward for the hard rehearsal work of the past weeks: Thunderous applause and cheers from the thousands of visitors as well as free tickets for the entire ELF weekend.
Singers danced to the rhythms of the top DJs
It goes without saying that the singers were also there on Friday. In summery weather, the area at the Salzburgring filled up over the course of the afternoon. Top international acts such as Timmy Trumpet, the duo Chase & Status and Brennan Heart really got the crowd going. It will be even hotter today, Saturday. Temperatures will climb up to 30 degrees Celsius. But: From the early evening hours, there is an acute risk of thunderstorms!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
