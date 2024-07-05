Salzburg schoolchildren fired up the crowd

Singers danced to the rhythms of the top DJs

It goes without saying that the singers were also there on Friday. In summery weather, the area at the Salzburgring filled up over the course of the afternoon. Top international acts such as Timmy Trumpet, the duo Chase & Status and Brennan Heart really got the crowd going. It will be even hotter today, Saturday. Temperatures will climb up to 30 degrees Celsius. But: From the early evening hours, there is an acute risk of thunderstorms!