Joker and Germany legionnaire redeems Spain

Second European Championship goal

And Germany got off to a cold start. A few minutes after the restart, Lamine Yamal got his hands on the ball. The 16-year-old found Dani Olmo, who had run on to the ball and was not disturbed by any German defenders before scoring from a central position with his right foot directly into the bottom right-hand corner - 1:0 for Spain! It was Olmo's second goal of the European Championships and Yamal's third assist.