Young star Zvonarek
Sturm’s star pupil only had fives on his report card
First Lovro Zvonarek sweated under Christian Ilzer, then he took his time in the training center for an interview with the "Steirerkrone". His first impression of the 19-year-old Bayern gem, who has a market value of three million euros: likeable, no airs and graces, already very mature. In short: a young man who knows what he wants.
"When I first heard about Sturm's interest, I immediately said that I was going in that direction. It's exactly what I need right now. A big but familiar club. They also speak German," says the Croatian, explaining why he chose Sturm over top clubs such as Ajax and Porto. After all, they were all keen to loan out Bayern's super talent.
"And of course the chance to play in the Champions League also played a role," smiles the midfielder, who speaks good German. "I learned it at school." Where the U21 team player was a model pupil. "I had a lot of fives. But here in Croatia, it's like your ones."
He has since graduated from tourism school. With preference, of course. Zvonarek is considered ambitious and hard-working. Something Bayern's now ex-coach Tuchel also appreciated. He made five appearances for the record champions last season, scoring his first goal in front of 75,000 spectators against Wolfsburg! "That was like a dream. Plus the 1:0 in the Allianz Arena. It couldn't have been better!"
Now he wants to hit the ground running with the double winners. "The environment is different to Munich, of course. Bayern is a world club. But I'm not interested in the trappings. What counts is the pitch! And I've already seen that Sturm has a great team. I have to work a lot to get a chance to play," says the youngster, who doesn't like comparisons with Croatia legend Luka Modric.
"What he has achieved is unique. But I'm a different player, I want to go my own way. I have to become physically better and even stronger in tackles," says Zvonarek, who knows what he has to work on.
A welcome side effect of the one-year loan to the Blacks: "My parents' home town is only about two hours away. They have already said that they will come to the games more often. And I can visit them if time permits," grins the young star.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
