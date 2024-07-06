Several victims
Man beat up women and forced them to have sex
After a series of brutal crimes, the public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt launched a manhunt for a suspect from the district of Güssing. Further assaults were feared. Now the 32-year-old is in custody.
The list of charges against the man reads like an excerpt from the general criminal register. The list of articles ranges from forgery and fraud to violence, sexual assault and rape. Depending on the offense, the suspect could face up to ten years in prison, according to the public prosecutor's office.
"I'll slit your carotid artery and let you bleed to death. Then I'll bury you in the woods!" According to the files, the alleged perpetrator from the district of Güssing threatened to kill a woman in cold blood in order to silence her. She was not allowed to reveal that he had manipulated the purchase contract for a car in order to save himself a lot of money. "If she had not kept the fraud to herself, but had told others, there would have been fears of serious consequences," said an expert on the case.
Perpetrator repeatedly threatened: "I'll knock your teeth in"
He is said to have stalked another woman for years, often beating her up and forcing her to have sex. He intimidated her with spicy nude photos of her, which he wanted to put on display on the internet in case she divulged his secret. The 32-year-old took similarly brutal action against another victim in Oberwart. "If you don't parry, I'll knock your teeth in", the violent offender is said to have shouted at the woman several times to scare her. The cases of fraud included mean tricks with cell phones and contracts with network operators under a false name.
Although the 32-year-old was already under investigation, further offenses were feared. For the public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt, there was a risk of the offense being committed. An alert was issued for the suspect and his arrest was ordered. As reported, the police had tracked down the wanted man in a restaurant in Unterwart. Before being arrested, the 32-year-old fled through the back door and hid in a cornfield. He is now being held in Eisenstadt prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
