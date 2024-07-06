Man beat up women and forced them to have sex

Perpetrator repeatedly threatened: "I'll knock your teeth in"

He is said to have stalked another woman for years, often beating her up and forcing her to have sex. He intimidated her with spicy nude photos of her, which he wanted to put on display on the internet in case she divulged his secret. The 32-year-old took similarly brutal action against another victim in Oberwart. "If you don't parry, I'll knock your teeth in", the violent offender is said to have shouted at the woman several times to scare her. The cases of fraud included mean tricks with cell phones and contracts with network operators under a false name.