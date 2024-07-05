“First Service” in the tennis hotspot Oberpullendorf

"Absolutely top level"

The mastermind is host Günter Kurz, who is the tennis president of Burgenland. "The state championships are held at the absolute top level year after year, not least thanks to Günter. You can always tell from the top field of participants," praises ÖTV Sports Director and Davis Cup captain Jürgen Melzer. And: "The tournament is developed further every year." This year, for example, a covered grandstand with sun shading was installed on the center court, which was officially inaugurated on Friday in the presence of Heinrich Dorner. Afterwards, the sports councillor picked up a racket and took part in a charity tournament in aid of "Save the Child" alongside numerous celebrities such as Melzer, Stefan Koubek, Andreas Goldberger, Stephan Sharma and ÖTV President Martin Ohneberg, which raised thousands of euros.