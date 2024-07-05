Vorteilswelt
Sporting fixture

“First Service” in the tennis hotspot Oberpullendorf

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 19:00

The municipality in central Burgenland has become an integral part of the tennis map thanks to its numerous tournaments, the academy and, last but not least, the professionalism of host Günter Kurz. The state championships are taking place until Sunday.

comment0 Kommentare

For the record-breaking 16th time in a row, the Austrian National Championships are currently taking place on the grounds of the Sport-Hotel Kurz in Oberpullendorf. The venue has been home to the Tennis Academy Burgenland (TEAK) since September 2022, which has developed into a renowned sports facility in Austria in a very short space of time under the leadership of Wolfgang Thiem. Up-and-coming talent is shaped and forged at TEAK, with numerous youngsters from Burgenland playing at the top of their age groups at national level.

"Absolutely top level"
The mastermind is host Günter Kurz, who is the tennis president of Burgenland. "The state championships are held at the absolute top level year after year, not least thanks to Günter. You can always tell from the top field of participants," praises ÖTV Sports Director and Davis Cup captain Jürgen Melzer. And: "The tournament is developed further every year." This year, for example, a covered grandstand with sun shading was installed on the center court, which was officially inaugurated on Friday in the presence of Heinrich Dorner. Afterwards, the sports councillor picked up a racket and took part in a charity tournament in aid of "Save the Child" alongside numerous celebrities such as Melzer, Stefan Koubek, Andreas Goldberger, Stephan Sharma and ÖTV President Martin Ohneberg, which raised thousands of euros.

New center court from 2024
A new center court with 300 grandstand seats will be built in the autumn. Cost: more than two million euros, with the state providing a substantial contribution. "This center court on the TEAK site is the next step towards a successful future, which should be Game, set and match for the Burgenland Tennis Academy," says Dorner. Mayor Johann Heisz is also impressed: "The facility is important for Oberpullendorf and the entire region and is a victory for everyone involved."

The semi-finals of the state championships will be played on Saturday, with ORF Sport+ broadcasting live from 10 am.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Harald Schume
Harald Schume
