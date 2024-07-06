The search for the people of the heart is on!

Video appeal by Marc Pircher

Pop star Marc Pircher was able to see the warmth of the participants for himself at the big Herzensmensch festival in Leitzersdorf. And for good reason: Leitzersdorf was voted the most club-friendly municipality last year. With 26 clubs and a large number of committed people, the Weinviertel town was able to take home the title. "Everyone is really proud and delighted about the award," says the mayor. Infected by the mood, Pircher sends an appeal to our readers!