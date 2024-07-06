Big "Krone" campaign
The search for the people of the heart is on!
A campaign with a lot of heart: saying "thank you" to volunteers has never been so easy. From now on, fellow countrymen and clubs can be nominated in the "Krone". Even pop star Marc Pircher has had his say with a video message. And the whole "Krone" reader family is involved!
There are people in every town: People who don't hesitate for a second when citizens need help. The Kronen Zeitung traditionally honors these courageous volunteers once a year. Individuals and associations can currently be nominated again. And the entire "Krone" reader family can take part.
Who can win and hold the coveted Herzensmensch trophy in their hands? Entries can be submitted by death carers as well as the good souls of villages, school crossing patrols and music therapists, social workers and tireless fundraisers. A prominent jury will then select ten "Herzensmenschen 2024" from the volunteer helpers listed. In addition to the trophy, the winners also receive non-cash prizes.
Video appeal by Marc Pircher
Pop star Marc Pircher was able to see the warmth of the participants for himself at the big Herzensmensch festival in Leitzersdorf. And for good reason: Leitzersdorf was voted the most club-friendly municipality last year. With 26 clubs and a large number of committed people, the Weinviertel town was able to take home the title. "Everyone is really proud and delighted about the award," says the mayor. Infected by the mood, Pircher sends an appeal to our readers!
Clubs can also be named. Our partner, the Lower Austria Volunteer Center, has sent an information email to every club in the past few days. "The offer ranges from integrative and social volunteer groups to associations that offer meaningful care or employment," explains Martin Lammerhuber from the Lower Austria cultural region.
The closing date for entries is August 18. The winners will then be honored in November at the Herzensmensch Gala at the Landhaus in the government district of St. Pölten. Details on the nomination can be found in the link box above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.