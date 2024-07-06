Building land tax remains a political bone of contention

ÖVP announces inquiry

For ÖVP regional managing director Patrik Fazekas, this is a further indication of how ill-conceived the new tax is: "A political rush job and now the SPÖ all-party government wants to save itself through the regional elections." This is cowardly, because people will then be asked to pay up and will have to pay for three years. Fazekas has announced a written question to Dorner. At the same time, the ÖVP will continue to fight for the immediate abolition of the "building land tax".