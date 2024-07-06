Vorteilswelt
SPÖ and ÖVP at loggerheads

Building land tax remains a political bone of contention

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 11:00

The building land tax in Burgenland is a hotly disputed issue: the SPÖ provincial government wants to inform landowners about possible exemptions with an information campaign during the summer months. The ÖVP is once again calling for its abolition.

Things have been quiet around the building land levy in recent months. As reported, the state announced in April that no notices would be sent out for the time being. The reason: half of the 23,000 potential taxpayers had either not registered at all or only registered inadequately. An information campaign was announced in the summer. Provincial councillor Heinrich Dorner (SPÖ) recently emphasized this once again in the provincial parliament.

The SPÖ provincial government wants to mobilize affordable building land for young families through the new levy. The ÖVP sees this as nothing more than a "rip-off" and is calling for it to be abolished immediately (symbolic photo). (Bild: Scharinger Daniel)
The SPÖ provincial government wants to mobilize affordable building land for young families through the new levy. The ÖVP sees this as nothing more than a "rip-off" and is calling for it to be abolished immediately (symbolic photo).
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel)

ÖVP announces inquiry
For ÖVP regional managing director Patrik Fazekas, this is a further indication of how ill-conceived the new tax is: "A political rush job and now the SPÖ all-party government wants to save itself through the regional elections." This is cowardly, because people will then be asked to pay up and will have to pay for three years. Fazekas has announced a written question to Dorner. At the same time, the ÖVP will continue to fight for the immediate abolition of the "building land tax".

"Indication that our initiative is working"
The turquoise criticism was immediately rejected by Provincial Councillor Dorner. He points out that over 200 building land mobilization agreements have already been concluded - including in many ÖVP municipalities. "This is a clear indication that our initiative for affordable building land is working," said the provincial councillor. The information campaign will be carried out in all districts over the next few weeks.

For Dorner, the provincial ÖVP is alone on this issue: "Several provinces led by the Turks have already introduced a levy to mobilize building land and the Ministry of Agriculture has made a positive statement on this. The ÖVP-affiliated Association of Municipalities has even brought the expropriation of undeveloped land into play. "What does the provincial ÖVP think about this?" asks the provincial councillor.

Philipp Wagner
Philipp Wagner
