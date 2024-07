German fans: “Take off the Spaniards’ swimming trunks!”

At least the fans are not lacking in self-confidence. "Take off the Spaniards' lederhosen!" alternates with "Pyrotechnics are not a crime" and this chant in turn with "We are number one in the world". Admittedly, the latter battle chant is a little outdated - but could get a veritable facelift today with a win against Spain in the European Championship quarter-finals. In any case, the atmosphere in Stuttgart, today's venue, is good, as are the pictures of the seas of flags.