Volcanoes active
Etna spews ash: Catania airport closed
On Sicily, the volcano Etna has once again spewed spectacular fire and ash. As a result, Catania airport was closed on Friday morning. The runway was contaminated with volcanic ash and therefore closed, it was reported.
Many flights were diverted to other airports in Sicily, which meant considerable inconvenience for many holidaymakers. Catania Airport will not be able to resume operations until Friday afternoon, it was reported. Passengers were asked not to come to the airport.
There were also problems in the city of Catania due to the ash rain. For example, two-wheelers were not allowed to drive on Friday and the permitted speed for vehicles was reduced to 30 kilometers per hour.
Mount Etna, which is located in the east of the island, has erupted repeatedly in recent months. For the people who live around the mountain, which is more than 3,300 meters high, there is usually no danger during the eruptions. The area around the volcano is a nature park and popular with many tourists. It has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2013.
Explosion and ash column on Stromboli
However, Sicily also has problems with the Stromboli volcano. On Thursday afternoon, there was an explosion and more lava flowed into the sea (see video below). A column of ash then rose, reaching a height of around two kilometers.
The civil defense then decided to change the alert level from orange to red. The increase in the alert level means a strengthening of the volcano monitoring system and the exchange of information between the Civil Protection Service facilities, according to a statement.
Previously, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) had detected a sudden increase in seismic activity. The authorities called on the population to keep an eye on the situation and to follow the instructions of the civil defense service closely.
Ferries are not allowed to land on the island
The landing of ferries carrying tourists and day-trippers from Sicily, Calabria and the other islands that, like Stromboli, belong to the Aeolian archipelago was prohibited for safety reasons.
A fire department team and a delegation from the civil defense arrived from Sicily to monitor the situation. The authorities emphasized that there was no reason to panic. There was no information about damage or injuries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
