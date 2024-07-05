New revelations
Celebrity girlfriend supplied Matthew Perry with ketamine
Shocking new details have come to light in the investigation into the death of Matthew Perry. A celebrity friend is said to have helped the "Friends" star obtain the drug ketamine.
While Charlie Sheen's ex-wife Brooke Mueller was already targeted by investigators in June due to their "unexpected friendship", "InTouch" has now reported that another celebrity could also be involved in Matthew Perry's death.
"Changing pharmacy"
It is not yet known who this is. But she is said to have assisted the star in supplying him with the anaesthetic ketamine. As an anonymous source told the magazine, the unnamed woman allegedly claimed to be sober, but was like a "walking pharmacy" for the former series star.
The celebrity lady had helped Perry to obtain ketamine, but Perry had also offered his help. They also referred each other to doctors when the supply of medication ran low. A photo that the investigators probably have is said to show the unknown woman with Perry in a doctor's office.
The two also talked late into the night about her addiction, her fight against addiction and her private life, the report continues.
Sheen ex for questioning at LAPD
Meanwhile, Brooke Mueller is said to have met Perry in an addiction clinic and developed a friendship with her. According to the report, Charlie Sheen's ex has been questioned by the LAPD several times in recent weeks.
However, she has been "very cooperative". No arrests have been made so far.
Investigations are ongoing
It was announced back in May that the police were continuing to investigate the background to Matthew Perry's death. In cooperation with the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the Los Angeles police announced at the time that they were investigating how the actor had obtained the anesthetic, which he had an unusually high amount of in his blood at the time of his death.
An investigation by the Los Angeles coroner's office had revealed in December that Perry had died from the effects of the anesthetic ketamine. Other causes of death included drowning, heart disease and the effects of a drug used to treat opioid addiction.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.