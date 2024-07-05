For peace mission:
Orbán lands in Moscow for talks with Putin
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán landed in Moscow on Friday for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The peace mission continues. Second stop: Moscow," Orbán, who visited Ukraine on Tuesday, wrote on X.
Despite the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Orbán continues to maintain good relations with the Kremlin leader and is staging his trip to Russia as a peace mission. "You can't create peace from a comfortable armchair in Brussels," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Criticism came from the EU. "Appeasement will not stop Putin," posted Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on X. "Only unity and determination will pave the way to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine."
"No mandate" received from EU for trip
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell announced in advance that Orbán's visit to Moscow would take place "exclusively within the framework of bilateral relations between Hungary and Russia". Orbán had received "no mandate" for the trip. The EU's position towards Russia is clear, Borrell continued. There are no official contacts with Putin.
Newly elected NEOS MEP Helmut Brandstätter also criticized the trip. "Orban - what a sad and corrupt figure. Fits in with Putin's friends Austria (FPÖ), but not with a democratic EU," he wrote on X.
Orbán proposes ceasefire to Selenskyj
Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the EU Council only a few days ago. Orbán only visited Kiev on Tuesday - for the first time since the start of the war. There, he called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider a ceasefire to allow negotiations to take place.
Ukraine does not want to extend gas transit
Relations between Kiev and Budapest are considered tense because Orbán has repeatedly delayed aid for Ukraine and tried to prevent sanctions against Russia. Our neighboring country is still heavily dependent on Russian gas supplies, some of which flow through Ukraine despite the war. However, Kiev does not want to extend the gas transit contract that expires at the end of the year.
Zelenskyi left Orbán's proposal unanswered in public. There are currently no peace negotiations between Kiev and Moscow. Ukraine has so far officially rejected a ceasefire before the withdrawal of Russian troops, but has recently stopped emphasizing this condition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.