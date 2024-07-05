Schumacher blackmail: next arrest!

The investigation was initiated following a tip-off from the prosecution authorities in Switzerland and was originally conducted by the public prosecutor's office in Kassel. According to the investigators, "technical measures" finally made it clear that the suspected blackmailers were operating from Wuppertal. The two suspects, aged 53 and 30, were arrested on June 19 in a supermarket parking lot in Groß-Gerau, Hesse. The two are also no strangers to the police: according to the investigators, they are on probation in another case.